Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Buys 1,026 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.8% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% during the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $158.24. The company had a trading volume of 593,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,698,431. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.08 and a 200-day moving average of $156.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

