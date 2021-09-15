Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,145,633. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $105.89 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.92.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.