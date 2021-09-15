Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,521,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,447 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,190.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,696,000 after purchasing an additional 978,160 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,211,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,992,000 after buying an additional 778,677 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.40. 364,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,234. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.76 and its 200 day moving average is $157.84. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.