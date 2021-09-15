Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.2% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,341,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,166,000 after acquiring an additional 935,689 shares during the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $56.18. The stock had a trading volume of 851,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,258,729. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.64 and a 200 day moving average of $58.44. The stock has a market cap of $237.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

