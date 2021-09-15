Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.6% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.6% in the first quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

JNJ stock traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $165.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,095,660. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.19. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $436.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

