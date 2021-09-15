Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Sells 1,369,013 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369,013 shares during the period. DraftKings comprises about 10.7% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of DraftKings worth $52,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in DraftKings by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 201,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 36,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKNG. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

DKNG stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $59.55. The company had a trading volume of 244,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,103,349. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day moving average is $55.17. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.94.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The company had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $2,762,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,878,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $2,555,199.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,189.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,186,031 shares of company stock valued at $224,190,855 over the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

