Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,024 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.04. 478,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,327,148. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $223.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

