Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 27.32%.

Shares of NASDAQ CODA opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. Coda Octopus Group has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60.

Get Coda Octopus Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CODA. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised Coda Octopus Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, insider Blair Graeme Cunningham sold 7,492 shares of Coda Octopus Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $71,099.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michael Midgley sold 16,107 shares of Coda Octopus Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $153,016.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,981 shares of company stock valued at $716,273 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing patented real time 3D sonar solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Marine Technology Business and Marine Engineering Business. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for both commercial and defense subsea market.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.