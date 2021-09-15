Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 27.32%.
Shares of NASDAQ CODA opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. Coda Octopus Group has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60.
A number of brokerages have commented on CODA. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised Coda Octopus Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.
About Coda Octopus Group
Coda Octopus Group, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing patented real time 3D sonar solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Marine Technology Business and Marine Engineering Business. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for both commercial and defense subsea market.
