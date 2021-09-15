Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the August 15th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RQI opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $16.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RQI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3,933.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

