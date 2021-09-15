Cohn Robbins (NYSE:CRHC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 32,088 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 617,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRHC. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,475,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cohn Robbins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,153,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Cohn Robbins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,373,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Cohn Robbins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,752,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cohn Robbins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,654,000. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

