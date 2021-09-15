CoinEx Token (CET) Market Capitalization Tops $47.27 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $47.27 million and $1.01 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0667 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00065876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.14 or 0.00145292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00013970 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.32 or 0.00837091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00046524 BTC.

CET is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

