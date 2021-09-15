CoinEx Token (CET) Trading 7.5% Lower This Week

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $46.99 million and $963,639.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0663 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00065521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.32 or 0.00149731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.21 or 0.00810834 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00046856 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.