Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A (NYSE:CLBR) Short Interest Up 421.1% in August

Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A (NYSE:CLBR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 421.1% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE CLBR opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63. Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.

Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A Company Profile

Colombier Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Colombier Acquisition Corp. is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

