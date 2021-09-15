ColossusXT (COLX) One Day Volume Tops $242.00

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 50.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $242.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,158,902,888 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

