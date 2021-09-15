Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Care in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Columbia Care from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Columbia Care to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

OTCMKTS:CCHWF opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.43. Columbia Care has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $7.89.

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the EleCeed, TheraCeed, and ClaraCeed brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

