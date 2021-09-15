Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Short Interest Down 73.9% in August

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the August 15th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $32.50 target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.17. 104,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,259. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.24. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $34.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

