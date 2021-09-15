Comparing German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) and CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) and German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

CrossFirst Bankshares has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, German American Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CrossFirst Bankshares and German American Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrossFirst Bankshares $215.18 million 2.82 $12.60 million $0.38 31.32 German American Bancorp $228.84 million 4.08 $62.21 million $2.34 15.02

German American Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CrossFirst Bankshares. German American Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CrossFirst Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CrossFirst Bankshares and German American Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrossFirst Bankshares 20.66% 6.97% 0.78% German American Bancorp 34.59% 12.64% 1.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CrossFirst Bankshares and German American Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrossFirst Bankshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 German American Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

CrossFirst Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.04%. German American Bancorp has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.50%. Given CrossFirst Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CrossFirst Bankshares is more favorable than German American Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.4% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans. It also provides a range of deposit products consisting of noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing deposits, which include transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and personal and business checking and savings accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and brokered and reciprocal deposits. In addition, the company offers international banking services; treasury management services; automated teller machine access; and mobile banking services. Further, it holds investments in marketable securities. The company operates eight full-service banking centers located in Leawood and Wichita, Kansas; Kansas City, Missouri; Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Dallas and Frisco, Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co., and German American Insurance, Inc. It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other. The Core Banking segment involves attracting deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local market of the company. The Wealth Management Service segment provides trust, investment advisory, retirement planning, and brokerage services to customers. The Insurance Operations segment offers a full line of personal and corporate insurance products. The Other segment refers to the primary differences between segment amounts and consolidated totals. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

