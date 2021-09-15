Comparing HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) and KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) and HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get KBC Group alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for KBC Group and HDFC Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KBC Group 1 10 2 0 2.08 HDFC Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

KBC Group presently has a consensus price target of $68.36, indicating a potential upside of 59.63%. Given KBC Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe KBC Group is more favorable than HDFC Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of KBC Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of HDFC Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of HDFC Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KBC Group and HDFC Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBC Group $10.23 billion 3.49 $1.64 billion $1.91 22.42 HDFC Bank $21.00 billion 6.45 $4.46 billion $2.33 31.61

HDFC Bank has higher revenue and earnings than KBC Group. KBC Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HDFC Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

KBC Group pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. HDFC Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. KBC Group pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HDFC Bank pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. KBC Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

KBC Group has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HDFC Bank has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KBC Group and HDFC Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBC Group 29.36% 11.89% 0.77% HDFC Bank 20.64% 15.71% 1.87%

Summary

HDFC Bank beats KBC Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic. The International Markets Business Unit segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. The company was founded on February 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations. The Treasury segment consists of bank’s investment portfolio, money market borrowing and lending, investment operations and trading in foreign exchange and derivative contracts. The Retail Banking segment provides loans and other services to customers through a branch network and other delivery channels. The Wholesale Banking segment provides loans, non-fund facilities and transaction services to large corporates, emerging corporates, public sector units, government bodies, financial institutions, and medium scale enterprises. The Other Banking Business segment includes income from para banking activities such as credit cards, debit cards, third party product distribution, primary dealership business, and the associated costs. The company was founded by Aditya Tapishwar Puri in August 1994 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.