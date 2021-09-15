Comparing Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) & Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) and Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Merger and Medallion Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Merger N/A N/A N/A Medallion Financial 0.99% 0.50% 0.09%

This table compares Pioneer Merger and Medallion Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Merger N/A N/A -$40,000.00 N/A N/A Medallion Financial $139.03 million 1.54 -$34.78 million ($1.42) -6.02

Pioneer Merger has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Medallion Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pioneer Merger and Medallion Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A Medallion Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Medallion Financial has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential downside of 12.28%. Given Medallion Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Medallion Financial is more favorable than Pioneer Merger.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.2% of Pioneer Merger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of Medallion Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Medallion Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Medallion Financial beats Pioneer Merger on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Merger

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other. The Consumer Lending segment include recreation and home improvement lending that provides financial assistance to high-growth prime and non-prime consumer; and residential home improvements concentrated in swimming pools, solar panels, roofs, and windows. The Commercial Lending segment provides senior and subordinated loans nationwide to businesses. The Medallion Lending segment owns, manages, and finance taxicab fleets, taxicab medallions, and corporate car services. The RPAC segment focuses in the sponsorships and race winning activity. The Corporate and Other Investments segment comprises equity and investment securities as well as other assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses not allocated to the other main operating segments. The company was founded by Andrew Mead Murstein in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

