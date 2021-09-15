CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) has been assigned a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €83.17 ($97.84).

Shares of ETR:COP opened at €81.10 ($95.41) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €73.50 and its 200 day moving average is €70.88. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a 1 year high of €85.40 ($100.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

