CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) PT Set at €87.00 by Warburg Research

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) received a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.27% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €83.17 ($97.84).

Shares of ETR:COP opened at €81.10 ($95.41) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €73.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is €70.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a 12 month high of €85.40 ($100.47).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

