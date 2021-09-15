COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) Trading Down 1.1%

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS)’s share price was down 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 140,236 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,161,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04.

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.61 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in COMSovereign by 36.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 820,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 219,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in COMSovereign by 25.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 67,510 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in COMSovereign in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in COMSovereign in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in COMSovereign in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

COMSovereign Company Profile (NASDAQ:COMS)

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.

