Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.05

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.05 and last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 14667 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRK shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.72.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
