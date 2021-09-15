Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.05

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.05 and last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 14667 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRK shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.72.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $343.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.05 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.