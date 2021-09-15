Conceal (CCX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $15,338.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Conceal coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000693 BTC on popular exchanges. Conceal has a total market cap of $3.76 million and $15,338.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conceal has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,148.33 or 1.00087940 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00070269 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.33 or 0.00917404 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008419 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.85 or 0.00432077 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00299643 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002114 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00071454 BTC.

About Conceal

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,625,264 coins and its circulating supply is 11,288,288 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.