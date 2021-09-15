Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Hits New 52-Week High at $68.83

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.83 and last traded at $68.37, with a volume of 16818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.87.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $40.40 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.99.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.12.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth approximately $475,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $957,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,874,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

