Conflux Network (CFX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $21.55 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,050.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,597.64 or 0.07487155 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.20 or 0.00395836 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.59 or 0.01349806 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00122338 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $269.50 or 0.00560864 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $269.84 or 0.00561576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.51 or 0.00327790 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.