CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading 5.8% Higher

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) shares traded up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.95 and last traded at $27.76. 2,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 399,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $955.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $287.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.80 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,907,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,639,000 after buying an additional 145,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,927,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,602,000 after buying an additional 102,349 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,697,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after buying an additional 123,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,270,000 after buying an additional 804,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,023,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after buying an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

