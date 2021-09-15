Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stock Price Down 5%

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) dropped 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.69 and last traded at $8.69. Approximately 4,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 465,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

CNSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 176.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the second quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3,731.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 151.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 79.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.