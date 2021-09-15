Constellation Market Cap Reaches $387.00 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Constellation coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Constellation has a market cap of $387.00 million and approximately $7.64 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Constellation has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00063856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00149950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.01 or 0.00806842 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00046824 BTC.

Constellation Coin Profile

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

