Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) rose 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.74 and last traded at $41.70. Approximately 10,791 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,101,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.45.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.81.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.