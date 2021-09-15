CONTRACOIN One Day Trading Volume Tops $256,314.00 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $12.18 million and $256,314.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000422 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00105049 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,958,670 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

