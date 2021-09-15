Contrasting AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) & Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB)

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) and Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AutoWeb and Outbrain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AutoWeb -1.92% -8.13% -3.33% Outbrain N/A N/A N/A

13.2% of AutoWeb shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of AutoWeb shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 76.6% of Outbrain shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AutoWeb and Outbrain’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AutoWeb $76.57 million 0.45 -$6.82 million ($0.52) -4.96 Outbrain $767.14 million 1.20 $4.36 million N/A N/A

Outbrain has higher revenue and earnings than AutoWeb.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AutoWeb and Outbrain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AutoWeb 0 0 2 0 3.00 Outbrain 0 0 0 0 N/A

AutoWeb currently has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 84.11%. Given AutoWeb’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AutoWeb is more favorable than Outbrain.

Summary

Outbrain beats AutoWeb on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc. engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles. The company offers the WebLeads+ and Payment Pro and other Leads program for sale transactions. AutoWeb was founded by John C. Bedrosian and Peter R. Ellis in January 1995 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Outbrain Company Profile

Outbrain Inc. provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

