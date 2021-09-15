Convex Finance (CVX) Trading 14.5% Higher Over Last Week

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.78 or 0.00026572 BTC on exchanges. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $273.25 million and approximately $20.80 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Convex Finance has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00075513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.44 or 0.00127727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.86 or 0.00178476 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,530.18 or 0.07338335 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,192.71 or 1.00180187 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $429.76 or 0.00893362 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002827 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 64,038,620 coins and its circulating supply is 21,376,501 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

