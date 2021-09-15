Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $149.27

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $149.27 and last traded at $149.21, with a volume of 86805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.59.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

Get Copart alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.36.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 in the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Copart by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,351,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,233,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Copart by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 697,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,899,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Copart by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Copart by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.