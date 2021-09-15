Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $149.27

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $149.27 and last traded at $149.21, with a volume of 86805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.59.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.83.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.36.
In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 in the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Copart by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,351,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,233,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Copart by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 697,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,899,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Copart by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Copart by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.
Copart Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRT)
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
