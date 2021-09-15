Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros (NASDAQ:CRZN) Trading Up 0.4%

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 1,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 13,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68.

Get Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Antara Capital LP bought a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 2nd quarter valued at $641,000. Institutional investors own 21.16% of the company’s stock.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.