Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Sells $132,463.49 in Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $132,463.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,631.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gary Charles Robb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Gary Charles Robb sold 47,853 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $980,507.97.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,657. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $91.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.83 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 28.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $221,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

