Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of CNM stock opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $30.57.

Get Core & Main alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.