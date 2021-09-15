Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) PT Raised to $33.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.04% from the stock’s previous close.

CNM has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of CNM opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $30.57.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Equities analysts predict that Core & Main will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

