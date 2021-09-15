CoreSite Realty Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for CoreSite Realty in a report issued on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

COR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.33.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $147.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $155.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.58 and its 200 day moving average is $129.95.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $104,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,619 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

