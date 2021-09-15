CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.48

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (ETR:CCAP)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €12.48 ($14.68) and traded as high as €12.65 ($14.88). CORESTATE Capital shares last traded at €12.55 ($14.76), with a volume of 16,798 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCAP. Berenberg Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of CORESTATE Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of CORESTATE Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of CORESTATE Capital and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $418.88 million and a P/E ratio of -4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.53, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is €12.48 and its 200 day moving average is €12.66.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

