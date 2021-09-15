CorionX (CORX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $39,811.00

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. CorionX has a total market cap of $230,708.26 and approximately $39,811.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CorionX has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One CorionX coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CorionX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00066492 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00146180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.67 or 0.00842871 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00046815 BTC.

CorionX Coin Profile

CorionX (CRYPTO:CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,503,213 coins. CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

CorionX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CorionX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CorionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CorionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CorionX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.