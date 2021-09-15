Cormark Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Cormark reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for New Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.13.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.01 million, a PE ratio of -120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91. New Gold has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $464,000. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 52.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 28,190 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 14.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 39,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.