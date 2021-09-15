Cornichon Reaches 1-Day Volume of $859.00 (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last week, Cornichon has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. Cornichon has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $859.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cornichon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00075296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00126094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.96 or 0.00176961 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,509.22 or 0.07309559 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,067.68 or 1.00122911 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.99 or 0.00885239 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Cornichon Coin Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 16,676,392 coins and its circulating supply is 16,434,544 coins. The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Buying and Selling Cornichon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

