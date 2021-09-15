Cortex Trading 16.2% Higher This Week (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a market cap of $42.24 million and $11.41 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00064075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00150602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $384.42 or 0.00802116 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00047177 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 183,396,706 coins. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

