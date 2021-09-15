Costain Group (LON:COST) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $58.49

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 58.49 ($0.76) and traded as high as GBX 61.20 ($0.80). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 59.80 ($0.78), with a volume of 356,291 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £164.42 million and a PE ratio of 26.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 58.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.61.

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets.

