Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.60

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.60 and last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 19829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

Several brokerages have commented on CMRE. lifted their price objective on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $166.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.03 million. Costamare had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Costamare’s payout ratio is 45.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 92.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Costamare in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Costamare during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Costamare during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

