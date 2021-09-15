Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,229 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $32,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 6,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 378,261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,666,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $458.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $469.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.32.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

