Counos X (CCXX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.82 Billion

Counos X (CURRENCY:CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, Counos X has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Counos X coin can now be bought for $101.75 or 0.00213723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Counos X has a market cap of $1.82 billion and approximately $2.10 million worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00074535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00125674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00186801 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,524.93 or 0.07403879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,746.94 or 1.00289265 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.07 or 0.00890724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,841,133 coins. Counos X’s official website is www.counos.io/CounosX . Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos platform is a comprehensive online financial platform offering a variety of financial services including an assortment of cryptocurrencies and stable coins, decentralized and centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and a state-of-the-art escrow system, which would not be far-fetched to say that it is one of the best in its kind in the world. “

