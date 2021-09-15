Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.83

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.83 and last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Country Garden alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $1.7868 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 6.84%. Country Garden’s payout ratio is 32.51%.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.