Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 534.50 ($6.98).

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSP. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 552 ($7.21) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 585 ($7.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Countryside Properties stock opened at GBX 511.25 ($6.68) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.66 billion and a PE ratio of -300.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 533.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 517.90. Countryside Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 307 ($4.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 579.50 ($7.57).

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

